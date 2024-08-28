Border guards destroy an enemy repeater in Luhansk region: footage shared
Kyiv • UNN
A unit of the Phoenix air defense system successfully destroyed an enemy antenna with a repeater near Kreminna, Luhansk region. The operation was carried out by the border guards of “Vengeance” with 100% efficiency, although the result remained behind the scenes.
Ukrainian border guards hit an enemy antenna with a repeater near Kreminna in Luhansk region, the State Border Guard Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
An enemy antenna with a repeater was destroyed by border guards of the "Revenge" unit of the "Phoenix" air defense system. They were working in the area of Kreminna in Luhansk region. The result was left behind the scenes, but the effect was 100%
The work, as indicated, is ongoing.
