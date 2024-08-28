Border guards destroy an enemy repeater in Luhansk region: footage shared

Ukrainian border guards hit an enemy antenna with a repeater near Kreminna in Luhansk region, the State Border Guard Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

An enemy antenna with a repeater was destroyed by border guards of the "Revenge" unit of the "Phoenix" air defense system. They were working in the area of Kreminna in Luhansk region. The result was left behind the scenes, but the effect was 100% - the State Border Guard Service reported.

The work, as indicated, is ongoing.

