Booking from mobilization takes effect: when will it be launched and how will it work

Booking from mobilization will be in effect, the government supported the decree. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in his Telegram channel, UNN informs.

Now, to book an employee, you need to submit applications in paper form, collect signatures and wait weeks for the result. Action will change that. The process will be fast, transparent and without the human factor, and the result will be in an hour," Fedorov said.

According to him, at the first stage, critical enterprises and companies that work for the needs of the Defense Forces will be able to book their employees online.

"If a business or government agency has the right to book, The manager will submit lists of employees through the Diya portal and certify the application with an electronic signature. Next, the action will automatically check the registers whether the person is really officially employed and whether there is data about them in the amulet. If everything is OK, the employee is booked. The whole process will take an hour. The manager receives a response about the employee's reservation in the Cabinet on the Diya portal, and the person will update information about this in reserve+. If she wants to get a paper confirmation, then this option will also be available. And both formats are equally valid, " the official explained.

If the booking was refused, the manager will also receive a response in the office on the Diya portal, Fedorov added.

The service is expected to be launched in early July.

"We are digitalizing one of the most complex processes, and the beta test is coming soon," the official concluded.

