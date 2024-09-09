Boats, man-portable air defense systems and ammunition: Sweden announces military aid package for Ukraine worth over 400 million euros

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116661 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194089 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151292 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151594 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142417 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105030 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83371 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79535 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 54806 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 61689 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 37691 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194085 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196162 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185135 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211992 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200239 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148815 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148144 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143283 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159729 views
Actual
Boats, man-portable air defense systems and ammunition: Sweden announces military aid package for Ukraine worth over 400 million euros

Boats, man-portable air defense systems and ammunition: Sweden announces military aid package for Ukraine worth over 400 million euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24102 views

Sweden will provide Ukraine with military equipment and ammunition worth SEK 4.6 billion. The package includes camouflage equipment, man-portable air defense systems, shells, mines, boats, and other equipment.

On Monday, September 9, Swedish it announced the 17th package of military aid to Ukraine worth SEK 4.6 billion (EUR 401.6 million - ed.). As part of this package, the country will receive military equipment and various ammunition. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Swedish Ministry of Defense.

Details

The new Swedish aid package includes camouflage equipment for previously donated equipment - PBV 302 tracked armored personnel carriers, as well as Robot System 70 man-portable air defense systems.

The package also contains a number of armor-piercing and small-caliber shells, recoilless rifles and anti-tank mines, grenade launchers, protective equipment, helmets and winter uniforms.

Spain to send HAWK air defense battery to Ukraine immediately06.09.24, 19:23 • 65333 views

Support package six additional combat boats (...) two launch trailers that can handle various types of boats, including Combat Boat 90, will also be transferred

- the Swedish government said in a statement. 

Stockholm has also provided for the purchase of spare parts for its JAS 39 Gripen fighters worth about SEK 2.3 billion, which it explained as preparations for the possible transfer of these aircraft to Ukraine in the future, if such a decision is made.

In addition, an additional SEK 700 million will go to funds and other multilateral initiatives in support of Ukraine, ranging from the munitions initiative to the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine.

Taking into account this package, Sweden has provided Ukraine with military support worth SEK 48.1 billion since February 2022, including SEK 25 billion in 2024 alone

- concludes the Swedish Ministry of Defense. 

Recall

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 80,840 CRV7 air-to-ground missiles and 1,300 warheads in the coming months.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising