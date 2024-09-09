Boats, man-portable air defense systems and ammunition: Sweden announces military aid package for Ukraine worth over 400 million euros

On Monday, September 9, Swedish it announced the 17th package of military aid to Ukraine worth SEK 4.6 billion (EUR 401.6 million - ed.). As part of this package, the country will receive military equipment and various ammunition. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Swedish Ministry of Defense.

Details

The new Swedish aid package includes camouflage equipment for previously donated equipment - PBV 302 tracked armored personnel carriers, as well as Robot System 70 man-portable air defense systems.

The package also contains a number of armor-piercing and small-caliber shells, recoilless rifles and anti-tank mines, grenade launchers, protective equipment, helmets and winter uniforms.

Support package six additional combat boats (...) two launch trailers that can handle various types of boats, including Combat Boat 90, will also be transferred - the Swedish government said in a statement.

Stockholm has also provided for the purchase of spare parts for its JAS 39 Gripen fighters worth about SEK 2.3 billion, which it explained as preparations for the possible transfer of these aircraft to Ukraine in the future, if such a decision is made.

In addition, an additional SEK 700 million will go to funds and other multilateral initiatives in support of Ukraine, ranging from the munitions initiative to the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine.

Taking into account this package, Sweden has provided Ukraine with military support worth SEK 48.1 billion since February 2022, including SEK 25 billion in 2024 alone - concludes the Swedish Ministry of Defense.

Recall

