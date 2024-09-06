Spain to send HAWK air defense battery to Ukraine immediately

The Spanish government will immediately send a full battery of the HAWK air defense system to Ukraine. This was stated by the Spanish Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The Spanish Ministry of Defense said that one battery includes 6 launchers to hit air targets.

Given President Zelensky's clear request for air defense systems, Secretary Margarita Robles announced the immediate shipment of a full HAWK battery, which includes 6 launchers - said the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

At the Ramstein Summit, Margarita Robles also spoke in detail about the process of preparing new aid packages.

They also discussed projects implemented by the Spanish defense industry as a result of the bilateral Security Agreement between Spain and Ukraine.

Ramstein meeting: Ukraine's focus on air defense systems and long-range capabilities