Blocking of truck traffic in front of the Romanian checkpoint "Vicovu de Sus" is stopped - SBGS

Romanian farmers have stopped blocking truck traffic in front of the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Krasnoilsk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Blocking of truck traffic in front of the Vicovou de Sousse checkpoint, opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint "Krasnoilsk", припинено‼️ All vehicles are allowed to pass as usual." - the statement said.

The State Border Guard Service reminds that only empty trucks are allowed to cross the state border of Ukraine with Romania at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint.

Addendum

On January 18, it was reported that the blockade of trucks on the border with Romania had been expanded by three checkpoints. The Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint was added to the blocked ones.

Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic at the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the Romanian-Ukrainian border on January 15.