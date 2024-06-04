Blockade on the border with Poland resumed: due to the protest of farmers movement of trucks at the Rava-Rus'ka checkpoint was blocked

Protesters are blocking the exit of trucks from Ukraine, restricting the entry of trucks and other vehicles to Ukraine, at the Rava-Rus'ka - Hrebenne checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the State Border Service warned on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Truck traffic is blocked at the Rava-Rus'ka – Hrebenne checkpoint. the protesters do not allow trucks to leave Ukraine. Trucks are allowed to enter Ukraine according to the previously announced schedule: 12 vehicles within 12 hours, as well as 4 trucks carrying humanitarian aid per hour - reported in the state border guard service in Telegram.

The passage of other categories of vehicles, as noted, in both directions is carried out as usual.

Representatives of local farms are reportedly demanding to reduce the import of grain crops to Poland from Ukraine.

Addition

According to the state border service of Ukraine, traffic blocking on the highway to the Hrebenne PPR is expected from 10:00 on June 4 to 14:00 on June 6.