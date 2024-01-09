Blockade on the border with Poland: only one of the four checkpoints has been unblocked

Of the four checkpoints with Poland, only the smallest checkpoint, Shehyni-Medyka, has been unblocked. As of yesterday, it was known that about 1,600 cars were waiting in line. This was stated at a press conference by Volodymyr Balin, vice president of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

According to Balin, the smallest of the four checkpoints, Shehyni-Medica, has been unblocked.

"Out of the four checkpoints with Poland, only the smallest checkpoint, Shehyni-Medyka, is unblocked. It is the smallest because its capacity is 250 cars per day in each direction, a total of 500 cars per day. The largest checkpoint, Yahodyn-Dorohusk, which can handle 600 cars, and we had an agreement before the strike to allow 680 cars a day in each direction, is unfortunately almost blocked now," Balin said.

He added that, as of yesterday, it was known that about 550-600 cars were waiting to cross at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint and up to 1,000 cars at all other checkpoints.

In addition, Balin noted that negotiations between the governments of Ukraine and Poland have been underway in recent days to unblock the border.

Recall

The governor of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Teresa Kubas-Gul , statedthat Polish farmers have stopped the strike and will unblock the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.