In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2300 trucks are waiting in line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109910 views

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, where about 2,300 trucks are queuing up.

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2300 trucks are waiting in line

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,300 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine. Farmers have begun to let trucks cross into Ukraine through the Shehyni checkpoint, but the crossing rates are very low. Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told UNN in a commentary.

Details

"The blockade continues. 6 directions, as before. As of this morning, there are just over 2,300 trucks in the queues. Most of them are in front of the Krakivets and Yahodyn checkpoints. Polish farmers have not been letting trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland through the Yagodyn crossing point at all recently. There has been a significant decrease in traffic leaving Ukraine in this direction. Over the past day, about 70 trucks crossed the border towards Ukraine," said Demchenko.

He added that the situation is also difficult in the direction of the Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints.

"Starting from Friday and until Monday, Polish farmers did not allow trucks to pass in both directions at all. Since Monday and as of now, they have been letting a certain number of trucks through once every 12 hours. At first, they started letting trucks cross in the direction of Ukraine, and since yesterday, a small number of trucks have been allowed to cross in the direction of Poland. In fact, the crossing rates are very low," added Demchenko, commenting on the situation at the Shehyni checkpoint.

At the same time, the spokesman emphasized that there is no blocking of traffic for buses and cars on the border with Poland.

"Traffic is free in both directions. During the actions to block traffic for trucks, in particular, on February 20, when Polish farmers scaled up their actions, they blocked traffic for all categories of transport for several hours in three directions: for trucks, cars, and buses. But after a while, they stopped restricting traffic for cars and buses," Demchenko summarized.

Recall

Last Friday, Polish farmers refused to let any truck traveling to both Ukraine and Poland through the Medyka-Szegyni checkpoint.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
