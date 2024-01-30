Blinken to visit Israel for the sixth time since the beginning of the war with Hamas
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken plans to visit Israel from February 3 to 5 for a series of meetings with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to media reports, Blinken will be in the country for a series of tense meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's wartime leadership.
The publication emphasizes that this will be Blinken's sixth visit to the country since the war began in October.