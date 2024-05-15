Blinken sang in a Kyiv bar

During his visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken performed in a bar in the capital. He played the guitar and sang a song by Neil Young. The corresponding video appeared in social networks, reports UNN.

Details

Blinken went up on stage and said that he knew it was a very difficult time for Ukraine. He then sang the Neil Young song Rockin' in the Free World.

"Your soldiers, your citizens - especially in the northeast, in Kharkiv - are suffering a lot. But they need to know, you need to know, that the United States is with you, most of the world is with you, and they are fighting not only for a free Ukraine, but for a free world. And the free world is with you, too," Blinken said.

