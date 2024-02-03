Black Cossacks burned a column of Russian armored vehicles near Novomykhailivka, which was on its way to assault

Soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks destroyed a column of Russian armored vehicles that was heading to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. This was reported on the Facebook page of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, UNN reports.

We are no strangers to burning enemy convoys, but still - every time it happens, we are happier than ever! the team emphasized.

The 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks is a military formation of the mechanized troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The brigade was created in 2002 on the basis of the 72nd Guards Mechanized Division. Since 2014, the brigade has participated in the war in eastern Ukraine. In August 2017, the brigade was named after the Black Cossacks, a military unit of the Ukrainian People's Republic.