Black Cossacks burned a column of Russian armored vehicles near Novomykhailivka, which was on its way to assault

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 24165 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109615 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117038 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159546 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162213 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261592 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175997 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166671 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232836 views

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73500 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 73274 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 53140 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 28428 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 65012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218424 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230347 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109598 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86617 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91430 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115369 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116156 views
Black Cossacks burned a column of Russian armored vehicles near Novomykhailivka, which was on its way to assault

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107240 views

Soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians destroyed a column of Russian armored vehicles that was on its way to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

Soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks destroyed a column of Russian armored vehicles that was heading to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. This was reported on the Facebook page of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, UNN reports.

Details

We are no strangers to burning enemy convoys, but still - every time it happens, we are happier than ever!

the team emphasized.

Addendum Addendum

The 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks is a military formation of the mechanized troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The brigade was created in 2002 on the basis of the 72nd Guards Mechanized Division. Since 2014, the brigade has participated in the war in eastern Ukraine. In August 2017, the brigade was named after the Black Cossacks, a military unit of the Ukrainian People's Republic.

02.09.23, 09:36 • 628571 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

