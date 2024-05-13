Bitcoin price has fallen to $60 thousand: what is the reason for the rapid decline

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63656 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103933 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146986 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151329 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247580 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173502 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164865 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148248 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224328 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Bitcoin price has fallen to $60 thousand: what is the reason for the rapid decline

Bitcoin price has fallen to $60 thousand: what is the reason for the rapid decline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21208 views

The price of bitcoin fell to about $60,000 amid concerns about rising inflation and potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, as well as fears of tighter cryptocurrency regulation and capital outflows from cryptocurrency investment products.

On Monday, the price of bitcoin fell, which again activated key support levels. This happened amid a slight improvement in sentiment in the field of cryptocurrencies before the publication of inflation data in the United States, which may affect interest rates. Writes UNN with reference to Investing.com.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin has dropped by 0.4% to reach $60,910.5. The world's largest cryptocurrency has approached the critical support level of $60,000, which may indicate the potential for further price declines.

The token has seen a drop of more than 3% over the past week due to growing fears of US regulatory action against the crypto market, which has dampened investor sentiment. This situation was further complicated by the visible outflow of capital from crypto investments, especially from exchange-traded funds that work with bitcoin.

The dollar strengthened on Monday, pushing prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies lower, especially in the context of expectations for new US inflation data.

The dollar dominates global trade and reserves - IMF08.05.24, 12:00 • 14521 view

The producer price index will be published on Tuesday, and the closely watched consumer price index will be released on Wednesday. If these data show persistent inflation, it could dampen hopes for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which in turn would negatively impact cryptocurrency markets. Cryptocurrencies typically do better when rates are low and liquidity is high, so the prospect of higher and longer rates in the US is not conducive to their growth.

Cryptocurrencies received some support after comments from Donald Trump, the presidential candidate, who defended the industry and criticized the Biden administration for trying to negatively impact the industry. Trump also announced that his campaign will accept donations in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency prices declined today, continuing to fall amid a slight improvement in the markets. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, is down 1.5% at $2,884.43. XRP and Solana fell by 5.8% and 3.2%, respectively. Memecoins such as Dogecoin also experienced a decline, with Dogecoin falling by 5.1%.

Recall

The price of bitcoin has fallen by 1.65% over the past 24 hours to $61,215 amid concerns about high interest rates, increased regulation, and outflows from cryptocurrency investment products.

Bitcoin price declines amid regulatory concerns and prolonged outflows07.05.24, 21:33 • 101483 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

