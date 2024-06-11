ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Bitcoin has fallen again: Investing names three reasons

Bitcoin has fallen again: Investing names three reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41702 views

The price of bitcoin has fallen from recent highs of around $70,000 due to significant liquidations at $72,000, $69,000, and $66,000, outflows from US bitcoin exchange-traded funds, indicating profit-taking, and a decline in enthusiasm in the market, despite some funds showing steady inflows.

Bitcoin failed to reach the level above $70,000 again. Analyzing the latest data on liquidations, ETF activity, and market reports, Investing identified the main reasons for this dynamics, UNN writes.

First of all, the heatmap of liquidations shows significant sales at the levels of $72,000, $69,000, and $66,000, which prompted the price of bitcoin to fall due to forced closure of leveraged positions. This caused significant selling pressure and a rapid decline in prices.

Second, U.S. bitcoin ETFs have seen significant outflows, especially after 19 days of inflows, recording net outflows of $64.93 million on Monday, indicating that investors are shifting from accumulation to profit-taking or risk mitigation. Grayscale's GBTC stood out among the largest outflows, followed by other large funds.

Third, the overall trend in the market shows a decline in enthusiasm, despite the fact that there are funds with stable inflows, indicating profit-taking after a long period of positive investment. Despite the negative trend, there are funds that continue to show investment growth.

Recall

On Monday, the price of bitcoin stabilized after a significant drop over the weekend, when it retreated from its recent highs, drawing attention to key indicators of interest rates in the United States.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyTechnologies

