Bitcoin fell below $70,000 for the first time since August amid inflation concerns

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 9754 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine will fall after new shipments arrive — Koretskyi
09:18 AM • 11903 views
The full bail amount was posted for SBU Major General Serhii DukaVideo
09:08 AM • 9470 views
It is too early to talk about this now - Koretskyi on not charging for heating during the period of its absence
08:37 AM • 7454 views
Clashes in Borshchahivka: National Guard completed its official investigation; materials to be handed over to SBI
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 21086 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 24507 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 22977 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 23145 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
November 13, 05:22 AM • 17949 views
Prisoner exchange, European involvement and upcoming meetings: Zelenskyy assesses the results of the negotiationsPhoto
November 13, 02:19 AM • 22578 views
Trump is determined to lead efforts to end the war — Witkoff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
On the road, it is important not only to see but also to be visible: Ukrainians were reminded how to stay safe in fog and darknessNovember 13, 02:50 AM • 7108 views
The hypocrisy Putin hides behind: DeepState on the humanitarian mission in KostiantynivkaNovember 13, 03:23 AM • 13956 views
What is celebrated on November 13 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 13, 03:56 AM • 8958 views
SpaceX Starship test attempt to "catch" a spaceship for the first time in historyPhotoVideo06:33 AM • 4304 views
Major outage has occurred in Microsoft services: the situation in Ukraine06:53 AM • 5524 views
Publications
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 21082 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 24503 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 22975 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 23143 views
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checkedNovember 12, 08:47 PM • 28909 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 17444 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangNovember 12, 08:12 PM • 18347 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealedNovember 12, 06:16 PM • 18566 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideoNovember 12, 05:20 PM • 26622 views
A European study has revealed 900 million galaxies, as well as the secrets of the "dark universe" — mediaNovember 12, 04:51 PM • 19582 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship

Bitcoin fell below $70,000 for the first time since August amid inflation concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Bitcoin fell to $67,628, losing as much as 9% over two days. Outflows from U.S. bitcoin ETFs exceeded $2.5 billion.

Bitcoin fell below $70,000 for the first time since August amid inflation concerns

On Friday, November 13, bitcoin fell below $70,000 for the first time since August. In two days, the largest cryptocurrency lost up to 9% of its value amid concerns about inflation and a possible interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed). Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

During trading, bitcoin fell 5.4% to $67,628. This was its lowest level since August 19. The day before, the cryptocurrency had already lost 3.8%. The price later partially recovered, reaching about $69,200 at the start of morning trading in New York.

According to CoinGlass, about $1.5 billion worth of long positions in the cryptocurrency market were liquidated over 24 hours. The forced sale of assets by traders using leverage intensified the decline.

As noted by Sean McNulty, a derivatives trader at market maker AQC Tech, after the $70,000 level was breached, more than $1 billion worth of leveraged long positions were forcibly closed, creating additional pressure on the market.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell 6% and again dropped below $2,000.

Inflation increases pressure on the cryptocurrency market

Macroeconomic risks were among the key factors behind the decline. High oil prices and persistent inflation are strengthening expectations of further Fed interest rate hikes.

In October, the U.S. core consumer price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% from the previous month. The figure exceeded forecasts for the third consecutive month. Overall inflation stood at 0.4% month over month.

BTSE cryptocurrency exchange Chief Operating Officer Jeff Mei noted that a possible 50-basis-point Fed rate hike instead of the expected 25 basis points could trigger further declines in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The strengthening U.S. dollar and instability in the artificial intelligence market are creating additional pressure on risk assets. According to Rich Rosenblum, co-founder of cryptocurrency market maker GSR, these factors led to the closure of some long bitcoin positions. He also cited high inflation figures and changes in Nvidia's leadership among the other reasons.

Institutional investors are reducing investments

Pressure on the cryptocurrency market is intensifying due to outflows from investment products. According to the report, institutional buyers reduced their activity over the past two weeks.

In particular, since October 30, U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows of more than $2.5 billion.

Bitcoin posted its weakest October in 12 years, falling by more than 7%03.11.26, 11:09 • 4719 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldFinance
Federal Reserve
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bloomberg L.P.
United States