Bitcoin dropped below $64,000 amid speculation about lower interest rates in the US

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88702 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155718 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251630 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174468 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165678 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226583 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36719 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70998 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38856 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32292 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64851 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251629 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225015 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88694 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64851 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70998 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114069 views
Bitcoin dropped below $64,000 amid speculation about lower interest rates in the US

Bitcoin dropped below $64,000 amid speculation about lower interest rates in the US

 • 28107 views

The price of bitcoin fell below $64,000 due to a lack of investor optimism amid speculation about lower interest rates in the US, but remained within the trading range seen in March and April.

On Monday, the price of bitcoin fell below $64,000 due to a lack of optimism among investors amid growing speculation about lower interest rates in the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

Details 

It is noted that the sharp drop in the dollar, following weaker-than-expected nonfarm payroll data, was the biggest support for bitcoin over the weekend. This helped the token recover after it fell to around $59,000 last week, which is about 22% below its record high in March.

Bitcoin fell by 0.3% over the past 24 hours to $63,513.8 by 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

- Investing.

As explained in the publication, the price of bitcoin is benefiting from some bets on a rate cut. Thus, currently , markets are pricing in an increased probability of a 25 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve in September. Such a scenario bodes well for cryptocurrencies, given that they typically thrive in low-rate, high liquidity environments.

The cooling labor market also gives the Fed additional impetus to cut interest rates. At the same time, inflation, which is a key factor for the Fed, remains comfortably above the central bank's 2% per annum target.

Investing explains that the short-term growth of bitcoin was restrained by the expectation of new signals on US rates, in particular from a number of Fed officials who are going to speak in the coming days.

Despite this , despite the recovery over the weekend, bitcoin remained within the trading range seen throughout most of March and April.

However, capital flows into Bitcoin investment products, including the spot exchange-traded funds approved earlier this year, have slowed significantly over the past month.

Thus, over the past three weeks, Bitcoin ETFs have seen capital outflows.

Addendum

Meanwhile, other major cryptocurrencies showed mixed dynamics on Monday, reflecting uncertainty in the overall market.

In particular, the world's No. 2 cryptocurrency, Ethereum, fell by 1.2% to $3,095.04. XRP remained unchanged on the day, while Solana gained 3%.

Bitcoin remained the only driver of cryptocurrency valuation, with the token accounting for almost 55% of the total value of the cryptocurrency.

It is noted that according to the latest data,  real users account for less than 10% of transactions with stablecoins

The supply in the stablecoin market is currently estimated at around $150 billion, with Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) dominating the market with 75% and 22% shares respectively  

- writes Investing.

The publication adds that in other cryptocurrency-related developments, less than 10% of stablecoin transaction volumes are organic or come from real users.

It is also noted that a consistent increase in the monthly number of active stablecoin users is recorded, which amounts to 27.5 million across all networks.

Recall

Bitcoin and ethereum prices are declining due to investors' fears of stagflation, a scenario of high inflation and low economic growth in the United States, which poses risks to high-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyTechnologies
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising