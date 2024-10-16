Biden planning to convene "European Quad" during Germany visit this week - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
CNN has learned about plans for meeting with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom during US President Joe Biden's visit to Berlin. The meeting was canceled last week due to Hurricane Milton and was supposed to include a discussion of support for Ukraine.
CNN has learned about plans for meeting with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom during US President Joe Biden's visit to Berlin, UNN writes.
Details
"President Joe Biden is expected to revive a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Berlin this week," according to three Western officials familiar with the situation, as Ukraine's top arms suppliers consider future support.
The four leaders were reportedly scheduled to meet last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Ramstein Air Base, a meeting that was canceled when Biden postponed his overseas trip due to Hurricane Milton bearing down on the southeastern United States.
Biden promised to reschedule his trip to Germany, but the prospects for a meeting of the so-called European Quad were unclear.
Biden to receive Germany's highest honor during visit to Germany03.10.24, 20:40 • 16578 views