Biden on the G7: they talked about concerns, in particular about China, which provides Russia with materials for the war machine

At the G7 meeting today, we spoke about our concern about countries like China providing Russia with materials for its war machine. We agreed to continue to work together to counter this. We have taken three powerful steps at this summit that collectively demonstrate to Putin that we cannot be outplayed, we cannot be divided, and we will stand with Ukraine until it wins - Biden said.

Biden listed these three powerful steps.

First, the bilateral security agreement that we have just signed, second, the historic agreement to provide Ukraine with 50 billion from Russia's sovereign funds, and third, the agreement to use sanctions against third countries that are assisting Russia in the war. This increases the pressure on the Russian economy - Biden said.

Addendum

Presidents of Ukraine and the United States - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden - officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit

The G7 also agreed to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion by the end of the year.