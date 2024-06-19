Biden announces new policy on migrants - 500 thousand people will be able to legalize in the US

US President Joe Biden has announced measures to make it easier for more than 500,000 people to obtain legal status in the United States. This is reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

Today, I am announcing common-sense changes to the process of obtaining legal status for immigrants married to U.S. citizens who have been living here for a long time Biden said.

As he explained, under the new rules, these individuals and their children will not have to travel outside the United States to "apply for legal status" in the country.

This potentially makes it easier for them to obtain U.S. residency and U.S. citizenship.

These measures will affect approximately 500,000 spouses of U.S. citizens and approximately 50,000 of their non-U.S. children.

Biden also announced that he would ease the process of issuing US visas for those who have studied at higher education institutions in the US and received an offer to work in the country.

