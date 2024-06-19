Biden announces new policy on migrants - 500 thousand people will be able to legalize in the US

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10209 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 113778 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120157 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135109 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197699 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238491 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146981 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369954 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182395 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149767 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 113778 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101809 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120157 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115201 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135109 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6372 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9356 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14026 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15472 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19384 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Biden announces new policy on migrants - 500 thousand people will be able to legalize in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30454 views

Biden announced measures to ease the legal status of about 500,000 immigrants married to US citizens and their children without requiring them to leave the country.

Biden announces new policy on migrants - 500 thousand people will be able to legalize in the US

US President Joe Biden has announced measures to make it easier for more than 500,000 people to obtain legal status in the United States. This is reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

Today, I am announcing common-sense changes to the process of obtaining legal status for immigrants married to U.S. citizens who have been living here for a long time

Biden said.

As he explained, under the new rules, these individuals and their children will not have to travel outside the United States to "apply for legal status" in the country.

This potentially makes it easier for them to obtain U.S. residency and U.S. citizenship.

These measures will affect approximately 500,000 spouses of U.S. citizens and approximately 50,000 of their non-U.S. children.

Biden also announced that he would ease the process of issuing US visas for those who have studied at higher education institutions in the US and received an offer to work in the country.

Trump suggests imposing tariffs on illegal immigration07.06.24, 12:09 • 20634 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Joe Biden
United States
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41