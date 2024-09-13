ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Biden and Starmer to discuss Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russia: what to expect

Biden and Starmer to discuss Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russia: what to expect

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 88782 views

The leaders of the United States and Britain will meet to discuss the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. This may be their last meeting before the US elections.

Today, on September 13, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden will discuss whether to allow Kyiv to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. Their meeting is likely to be the last before the election, which could change US policy toward Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to France 24

Kyiv is pushing Washington and London to lift restrictions on the use of weapons produced by these countries. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that giving Ukraine the green light would mean that NATO is "at war" with Moscow.

The British media reported that Biden, who fears provoking a nuclear conflict, is ready to allow Ukraine to use British and French missiles based on American technology, but not the American-made missiles themselves.

Washington is ready to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow, but not ATACMS, to strike Russia - media12.09.24, 20:27 • 39395 views

"These are strategic meetings to discuss Ukraine and the Middle East, so tomorrow (September 13) we will be participating in a strategic discussion with the president at this level," Starmer said on Thursday.

The two leaders will meet at the White House at 16:30 local time (20:30 GMT).

Addendum

 On the plane en route to Washington, where Starmer will meet with US President Joe Biden, the British prime minister said that Russia started the war in Ukraine and may end it right now

Recall 

On September 11 , US President Joe Biden said that his administration is working on a possible lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons. This could significantly change the course of the war, allowing Ukraine to strike targets behind enemy lines.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

