Today, on September 13, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden will discuss whether to allow Kyiv to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. Their meeting is likely to be the last before the election, which could change US policy toward Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to France 24.

Kyiv is pushing Washington and London to lift restrictions on the use of weapons produced by these countries. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that giving Ukraine the green light would mean that NATO is "at war" with Moscow.

The British media reported that Biden, who fears provoking a nuclear conflict, is ready to allow Ukraine to use British and French missiles based on American technology, but not the American-made missiles themselves.

Washington is ready to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow, but not ATACMS, to strike Russia - media

"These are strategic meetings to discuss Ukraine and the Middle East, so tomorrow (September 13) we will be participating in a strategic discussion with the president at this level," Starmer said on Thursday.

The two leaders will meet at the White House at 16:30 local time (20:30 GMT).

Addendum

On the plane en route to Washington, where Starmer will meet with US President Joe Biden, the British prime minister said that Russia started the war in Ukraine and may end it right now.

Recall

On September 11 , US President Joe Biden said that his administration is working on a possible lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons. This could significantly change the course of the war, allowing Ukraine to strike targets behind enemy lines.