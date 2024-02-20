BES legislative proposals will help to reduce the share of the shadow tobacco market - "Ukrtiutiun"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88584 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151768 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155696 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251622 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174466 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165674 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226579 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36691 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70955 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38831 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32268 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64825 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238265 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225013 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88584 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70955 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113182 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114067 views
BES legislative proposals will help to reduce the share of the shadow tobacco market - "Ukrtiutiun"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30607 views

Representatives of the Association "Ukrtiutiun" met with the management of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine to discuss the results of counteracting the shadow market of excisable goods and improving the legislation regulating the circulation of tobacco products.

Representatives of the Association "Ukrtiutiun" met with the management of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. During the meeting, the results of counteracting the shadow market of excisable goods, improving the legislation regulating the circulation of tobacco products, as well as areas of cooperation between the Bureau and legal producers were discussed, the Association reported, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Andrii Pashchuk, Acting Director of the BES, presented the results of the Bureau's work in this area. According to him, since September 14 last year, BES detectives have seized almost 160 million pieces of tobacco products, National Police officers - more than 37 million pieces, State Border Guard Service - 36 million pieces 

The participants also discussed legislative proposals submitted by the BES to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. These include the introduction of registers of tobacco producers and processors, the approval  of the rate of total losses and waste of fermented tobacco raw materials at 5% of the total volume, and the development of an algorithm for blocking payments when buying or selling illegal excisable goods. According to Pashchuk, such discussions are necessary to understand the position of legal business and build a constructive dialog, including in the context of legislative changes. 

The Association "Ukrtiutiun" generally supports these proposals of the Bureau of Economic Security and believes that their implementation can positively affect the reduction of the shadow segment.

"We are grateful to the BES for its work, the results of which are visible in the market. We are very pleased that they conduct an open dialog with us and involve us in discussing legislative proposals. For our part, we are ready to provide any assistance to law enforcement that is not prohibited by law, as the shadow market is a common problem for the state and legal business. It can only be solved by joining forces," said Natalia Fesyun, EBA Director General.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Association of Tobacco Manufacturers "Ukrtiutiun" includes the following manufacturers of tobacco products on the Ukrainian market: Philip Morris Ukraine PJSC, JT International Company Ukraine JSC, JT International Ukraine PJSC, B.A.T. Tobacco Company Pryluky JSC, Imperial Tobacco Ukraine PJSC, Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine PJSC.

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

