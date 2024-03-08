Bilozerka in Kherson region suffered a massive enemy attack at night, one wounded

Bilozerka in the Kherson region came under massive shelling by Russian troops, which damaged 15 houses, administrative buildings, an educational institution, and wounded an 81-year-old woman, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.

"Last night, Bilozerka came under a massive attack by Russian troops. An 81-year-old local resident was injured. She was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with an explosive and craniocerebral injury, as well as a head wound," the OVA reported on Telegram.

Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

The shelling damaged 15 residential buildings, as well as three administrative buildings and an educational institution, the RMA said.

