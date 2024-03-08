Bilozerka in Kherson region suffered a massive enemy attack at night, one wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 7962 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 21597 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25966 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 173815 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162959 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167516 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215634 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248017 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153797 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371348 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 21597 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 173815 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 143677 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162959 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 155144 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 282 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15314 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16309 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20186 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25122 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Bilozerka in Kherson region suffered a massive enemy attack at night, one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22254 views

Russian troops massively shelled Bilozerka, Kherson region, damaging 15 residential buildings, administrative buildings, an educational institution, and wounding an 81-year-old woman.

Bilozerka in Kherson region suffered a massive enemy attack at night, one wounded

Bilozerka in the Kherson region came under massive shelling by Russian troops, which damaged 15 houses, administrative buildings, an educational institution, and wounded an 81-year-old woman, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, Bilozerka came under a massive attack by Russian troops. An 81-year-old local resident was injured. She was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with an explosive and craniocerebral injury, as well as a head wound," the OVA reported on Telegram.

Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

The shelling damaged 15 residential buildings, as well as three administrative buildings and an educational institution, the RMA said.

Russians launch missile attack in Kherson region, damage to theater and museum in Kherson, 5 wounded08.03.24, 08:30 • 23290 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Bilozerka
Telegram
Kherson
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11