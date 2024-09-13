The military-political leadership of Belarus wants to avoid direct participation in hostilities against Ukraine in every possible way. The Center for National Resistance learned about this from its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

The Resistance noted that such sentiments are widespread at almost all levels of the military and political hierarchy of the Republic of Belarus

In particular, Belarusian security officials admit in informal conversations that the Belarusian army would not be able to resist the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the event of a direct military clash. This is due to the lack of sufficient numbers of people and weapons.

The situation is further aggravated by the fact that Belarus has transferred to the Russian Federation significant amounts of weapons and ammunition inherited from the Soviet Union. Another factor is the lack of experience in modern warfare and the unwillingness of the Belarusian Armed Forces to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

The successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation has further strengthened the lack of confidence in their own capabilities among the security circles of the Republic of Belarus. In off-the-record conversations, direct parallels are drawn between the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and those Russian units that provided border defense in the Kursk region - noted the Center for National Resistance.

They also add that Belarusians are also afraid for their refineries and are well aware that they are completely within the range of Ukrainian missiles and UAVs, and that Belarusian air defense forces have no combat experience.

The Resistance adds that Russian air defense forces are unable to protect even their own oil refineries from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, so what can we say about Belarus

Recall

MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky said that today the probability of using the territory of Belarus to launch strikes against Ukraine is minimal.