belarus and russia begin preparations for joint military exercises
Kyiv • UNN
The belarusian Ministry of Defense has announced the start of preparations for the joint military exercise west 2025 with russia. The goal is to test the combat readiness of the regional grouping of troops and their ability to perform joint tasks.
belarus says it has launched joint military exercises "west 2025" with russia. This was reported to the belarusian media by the country's ministry of defense, UNN reports.
Details
belarusian defense minister viktor khrenin announced the start of joint military exercises during a ministry board meeting attended by russian military officials. He said that the general staffs of both countries have begun preparations for the west 2025 exercise. The stated purpose of the exercise is to test the level of combat readiness of the regional grouping of troops, as well as their ability to jointly perform assigned tasks.
According to him, military cooperation continues at the current level - russia and belarus continue to provide each other with military support and supply military equipment.
He also said that 360 belarusian soldiers are undergoing training in russia.
Recall
In 2022, following the zapad exercise in belarus, russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including from belarusian territory.
In September, the belarusian dictator lukashenko announced his readiness to use nuclear weapons if NATO crosses the border of belarus. He claims that this will lead to a third world war and the involvement of russia.
Presidential elections in Belarus are scheduled for January 26, 2025