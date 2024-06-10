Beijing reiterated that it supports the convening of a peace conference recognized by both Ukraine and the Russian Federation

China reiterated that it supports the convening of a peace conference, recognized by both Ukraine and Russia, with equal participation by all parties and discussion of "all options for peace." This, as reported on Monday in the Chinese Foreign Ministry, was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, writes UNN.

Details

"The Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.) continues to drag on. China supports the timely convening of a genuine peace conference, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation by all parties and an honest discussion of all peace options," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Recall

According to data from the Swiss government, 90 States and organizations have registered to participate in the peace summit, which aims to pave the way for peace in Ukraine, which Switzerland will hold on June 15-16.

Russia was not invited to the summit, but the Swiss government said in a statement that the purpose of the meeting would be to "jointly define a roadmap" on how to involve Russia and Ukraine in the future peace process. Russia called the summit a waste of time. According to Switzerland, she was not invited to participate because she made it clear that she was not interested in participating. However, Switzerland also emphasizes that Russia should be part of the peace process.

Its absence has prompted Moscow's influential allies, such as China, to say that there is no point in peace talks if both Russia and Ukraine do not participate in them.

China won't join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine - Reuters