Beijing reiterated that it supports the convening of a peace conference recognized by both Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 9282 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131919 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137329 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226635 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167714 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161744 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213638 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112778 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200419 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100833 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 42991 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52195 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74878 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213639 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200420 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226715 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214256 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74878 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100720 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156019 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154901 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158770 views
Beijing reiterated that it supports the convening of a peace conference recognized by both Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25095 views

China reiterated its support for the convening of a peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine with equal participation by all parties.

China reiterated that it supports the convening of a peace conference, recognized by both Ukraine and Russia, with equal participation by all parties and discussion of "all options for peace." This, as reported on Monday in the Chinese Foreign Ministry, was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, writes UNN.

Details

"The Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.) continues to drag on. China supports the timely convening of a genuine peace conference, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation by all parties and an honest discussion of all peace options," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Recall

According to data from the Swiss government, 90 States and organizations have registered to participate in the peace summit, which aims to pave the way for peace in Ukraine, which Switzerland will hold on June 15-16.

Russia was not invited to the summit, but the Swiss government said in a statement that the purpose of the meeting would be to "jointly define a roadmap" on how to involve Russia and Ukraine in the future peace process. Russia called the summit a waste of time. According to Switzerland, she was not invited to participate because she made it clear that she was not interested in participating. However, Switzerland also emphasizes that Russia should be part of the peace process.

Its absence has prompted Moscow's influential allies, such as China, to say that there is no point in peace talks if both Russia and Ukraine do not participate in them. 

China won't join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine - Reuters31.05.24, 09:58 • 25031 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

