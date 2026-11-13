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Behind the image of Kolomoisky the joker, one should not forget the cases involving contract killing and billion-hryvnia fraud at PrivatBank — expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

The expert said that the image of the witty businessman distracts from the allegations of an attempted attack on a lawyer and the embezzlement of UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank.

Behind the image of Kolomoisky the joker, one should not forget the cases involving contract killing and billion-hryvnia fraud at PrivatBank — expert

Behind Ihor Kolomoiskyi’s jokes during court hearings, one should not forget about the serious criminal charges against him, including organizing a contract killing and misappropriating billions of hryvnias from PrivatBank. Political expert Volodymyr Tsybulko wrote this, reports UNN.

"Kolomoiskyi is once again at the center of attention. But when the ‘funny grandpa’ is shown yet again, I would like people to also remember Serhii Karpenko. The man who was beaten on the head with a rod and slashed with a knife. And the more than UAH 9 billion from PrivatBank that were taken from Ukrainians’ pockets. Behind Kolomoiskyi’s jokes, it is important not to forget about the contract killing and the fraud involving PrivatBank’s billions," Tsybulko said.

The expert recalled that Kolomoiskyi is being tried, in particular, for organizing an attempt on the life of lawyer Serhii Karpenko. 

"The lawyer was struck on the head with a metal rod and suffered stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, and back. His wife prevented the attackers from finishing him off, while doctors saved his life. According to the prosecution, Ihor Kolomoiskyi ordered the attack. The reason was the lawyer’s refusal to comply with his demands in a corporate dispute," the expert wrote.

In addition, he drew attention to the criminal proceedings concerning the misappropriation of UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank, which are being considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court. At the same time, he reported that a court in the United Kingdom had already established the fact of large-scale fraud against the bank by its former owners.

"The High Court of England and Wales has already established the large-scale fraud against PrivatBank and finally denied Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov the possibility of further appealing the ruling in this case. The former owners must pay more than $3 billion in compensation, interest, and legal costs," Tsybulko said.

The expert is convinced that the public image of a witty businessman benefits Kolomoiskyi himself and his defense, as it diverts attention from the criminal cases.

We remind you that oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi is accused of organizing the contract killing of lawyer Serhii Karpenko in 2003. In the PrivatBank case, according to the investigation, Kolomoiskyi and his accomplices misappropriated UAH 9.2 billion in bank funds in 2015. In 2025, the High Court of England and Wales found Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov liable for large-scale fraud against PrivatBank. 

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesFinance
Igor Kolomoisky
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