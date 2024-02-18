In the enemy army, the mobilized Bashkirs try to avoid direct participation in the war, focusing on logistical and repair and evacuation support for advanced russian units.

Amid mass protests in Bashkortostan over the detention of environmental activist and leader of the Bashkir national movement Fail Alsinov, the Bashkirs are choosing a strategy to avoid direct involvement in the war with Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian underground, Bashkir officers are transferring their compatriots to non-combat units and constantly rewarding them with awards. Representatives of the Bashkir nationality have limited their presence near Avdiivka, focusing on logistical and repair and evacuation support for advanced Russian units.

This step is aimed at maximizing the protection of the mobilized Bashkirs in order to continue the national liberation movement in Bashkortostan. As a result, conflicts arise between russian soldiers and representatives of Tatar nationalities.

