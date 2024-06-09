Barrier-free space, inclusion and sports for military veterans: keeper held a working meeting with the public of Odessa region

The head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper met with the public of the Odessa region. Oleg Sokolov, a representative of the Government Commissioner for the rights of persons with disabilities in the Odessa RMA, spoke about the details of the meeting, reports UNN.

Details

So, during the meeting, the keeper discussed a number of issues with the public. In particular, regarding the full functioning of the Baltsky district Physical Culture and Sports Center for persons with disabilities "Phoenix".

We have an unresolved issue with the premises for The cent. He's not here. And we are wasting precious time, because people with disabilities, our veterans, could already undergo sports rehabilitation in the center, master the chosen sport, communicate, and so on. However, this is not possible without an accessible room Sokolov writes.

In addition, they raised the issue of regulating the issue of visiting the shopping center by a person with a disability.

We all know that now there are long queues, but it is not convenient for a person with a disability, group 1, who moves in a wheeled chair, to stand in a live queue for a long time. Therefore, we discussed the possibility of coordinating with an authorized person visits to the shopping center for people with disabilities in order to prevent awkward situations of a long stay of a person with a disability in a live queue adds Sokolov.

He also said that in the Odessa region they plan to create tourist routes accessible to people with disabilities who move on a wheeled chair. These routes will also include visits to cultural institutions (opera houses, musical comedies, etc.).

Therefore, I would like to cooperate with the Department of culture of the Odessa RMA to improve barrier-free space in cultural institutions (I understand that it is often difficult to eliminate barriers in buildings that are historical and cultural monuments, but we must find a way out, perhaps guided by the experience of other countries where cultural heritage is preserved, but there is an opportunity to improve barrier-free access to buildings Sokolov writes.

They also discussed the importance of joint monitoring of buildings and institutions in cities and towns of the Odessa region with the leadership of the Department of architecture and urban planning of the Odessa region.

Our veterans return with injuries, their lives are changing, because yesterday ordinary healthy people who could visit any building now move on prosthetics, crutches, wheelchairs... And every day they face barriers and lack of adaptability of cities. therefore, it is now extremely important to ensure that our veterans can visit all institutions and institutions visited by other citizens of Ukraine on an equal footing, especially when they are people who, at the cost of their own health, protected us from the enemy Russian invasion Sokolov comments.

The commissioner thanked the keeper for his assistance in solving a number of issues related to the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and building a barrier-free space.

After all, I have repeatedly addressed Mr. Oleg with various cases, and each time there was a quick and constructive solution to the issue of the essence he summed it up.

