Barrier-free space, inclusion and sports for military veterans: keeper held a working meeting with the public of Odessa region

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 9175 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131912 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137323 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226627 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167711 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161742 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200414 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100825 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 42933 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52134 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100711 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74789 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226627 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200414 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214253 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74789 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100711 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156018 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154899 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158768 views
Barrier-free space, inclusion and sports for military veterans: keeper held a working meeting with the public of Odessa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25176 views

The chairman of the Odessa regional state administration during a meeting with the public discussed issues related to the creation of barrier-free spaces, inclusion and sports opportunities for combat veterans with disabilities.

The head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper met with the public of the Odessa region. Oleg Sokolov, a representative of the Government Commissioner for the rights of persons with disabilities in the Odessa RMA, spoke about the details of the meeting, reports UNN.

Details

So, during the meeting, the keeper discussed a number of issues with the public. In particular, regarding the full functioning of the Baltsky district Physical Culture and Sports Center for persons with disabilities "Phoenix".

We have an unresolved issue with the premises for The cent. He's not here. And we are wasting precious time, because people with disabilities, our veterans, could already undergo sports rehabilitation in the center, master the chosen sport, communicate, and so on. However, this is not possible without an accessible room

Sokolov writes.

In addition, they raised the issue of regulating the issue of visiting the shopping center by a person with a disability.

We all know that now there are long queues, but it is not convenient for a person with a disability, group 1, who moves in a wheeled chair, to stand in a live queue for a long time. Therefore, we discussed the possibility of coordinating with an authorized person visits to the shopping center for people with disabilities in order to prevent awkward situations of a long stay of a person with a disability in a live queue

adds Sokolov.

He also said that in the Odessa region they plan to create tourist routes accessible to people with disabilities who move on a wheeled chair. These routes will also include visits to cultural institutions (opera houses, musical comedies, etc.).

Therefore, I would like to cooperate with the Department of culture of the Odessa RMA to improve barrier-free space in cultural institutions (I understand that it is often difficult to eliminate barriers in buildings that are historical and cultural monuments, but we must find a way out, perhaps guided by the experience of other countries where cultural heritage is preserved, but there is an opportunity to improve barrier-free access to buildings

Sokolov writes.

They also discussed the importance of joint monitoring of buildings and institutions in cities and towns of the Odessa region with the leadership of the Department of architecture and urban planning of the Odessa region.

Our veterans return with injuries, their lives are changing, because yesterday ordinary healthy people who could visit any building now move on prosthetics, crutches, wheelchairs... And every day they face barriers and lack of adaptability of cities. therefore, it is now extremely important to ensure that our veterans can visit all institutions and institutions visited by other citizens of Ukraine on an equal footing, especially when they are people who, at the cost of their own health, protected us from the enemy Russian invasion

Sokolov comments.
Image

The commissioner thanked the keeper for his assistance in solving a number of issues related to the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and building a barrier-free space.

After all, I have repeatedly addressed Mr. Oleg with various cases, and each time there was a quick and constructive solution to the issue of the essence

he summed it up.

We are constantly restoring the energy infrastructure - keeper about the situation with electricity in the Odessa region07.06.24, 19:47 • 47456 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySportsHealthUNN-Odesa
ukraineUkraine

