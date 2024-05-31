Barrier - free access to trains: the first convenient railway station will appear in Lviv

Ukraine is introducing barrier - free access to trains-now we are talking about launching a project at the main station of Lviv, for which they are looking for funding and finalizing the concept. It is already known how long the implementation will take, reports UNN with reference to The Press Service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

Lviv railway station will have barrier-free access to trains. A project is being prepared that provides for raising aprons for convenient access to cars, installing elevators, restoring stairs and tunnels according to barrier-free standards, and so on.

The company announced plans for the reconstruction of the main railway station in Lviv at a meeting with local authorities.

According to the information published by the chairman of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky:

Experts develop the project concept and seek funding;

Ukrzaliznytsia hopes to attract grant funds for the implementation of the idea.

Implementation, in advance, will take from 3 to 5 years.

To ensure that the station does not stop receiving passengers, the project will be implemented in several queues.

