Bank building damaged in Bilopillya, Sumy region, as a result of hostile shelling

In Bilopillia, Sumy region, a bank building was damaged by enemy fire. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.

On the morning of May 7, Bilopillia in Sumy region was shelled with Grad rockets. The shelling damaged the building of a local bank. There were four employees inside, fortunately, all of them survived, said Andriy Kemenyash, the head of the branch. According to the man, there were three explosions.

On the afternoon of May 6, damage was also recorded in Bilopillya due to shelling, and partial power outages were reported.

According to the head of the Bilopil community, Yuriy Zarko, the power supply system in the city council was damaged and a building was destroyed.

One person died in Sumy region due to Russian shelling, two children were wounded