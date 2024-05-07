One person died in Sumy region due to Russian shelling, two children were wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97575 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110365 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153056 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156828 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252828 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174692 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165855 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227202 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31499 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28095 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35013 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28349 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25240 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227202 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238803 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225488 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97575 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69602 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113400 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114275 views
One person died in Sumy region due to Russian shelling, two children were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27979 views

One person was killed and three others, including two children aged 15 and 13, were injured as a result of Russian shelling and air strikes on border settlements in Sumy region on May 6.

Russian troops on Monday, May 6, dropped guided aerial bombs and fired artillery at border communities in Sumy region, killing a local resident, injuring two boys aged 15 and 13 and  a 79-year-old man.  UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

Details 

According to the investigation, on May 6, during the day, the occupiers dropped bombs and fired artillery at border communities in Sumy region.

At about 14:30, the aggressor launched air strikes, according to preliminary information, with three guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district. A 39-year-old local resident was killed. The premises of a local enterprise were damaged.

Also during the day, the enemy dropped, according to preliminary data, 10 guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Bilopil community of Sumy district. As a result of the attack, 4 private households, 6 apartment buildings, 6 vehicles, a local enterprise, an administrative building and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Krasnopilska community of Sumy district, two boys aged 15 and 13 and a 79-year-old man were injured during artillery shelling

- , the OGP said in a statement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional and Sumy District Prosecutor's Offices, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Image

Russian army shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and anti-aircraft guns during the night: 21 explosions07.05.24, 09:25 • 19190 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
bilopilliaBilopillia

Contact us about advertising