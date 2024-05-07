One person died in Sumy region due to Russian shelling, two children were wounded

Russian troops on Monday, May 6, dropped guided aerial bombs and fired artillery at border communities in Sumy region, killing a local resident, injuring two boys aged 15 and 13 and a 79-year-old man. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 6, during the day, the occupiers dropped bombs and fired artillery at border communities in Sumy region.

At about 14:30, the aggressor launched air strikes, according to preliminary information, with three guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district. A 39-year-old local resident was killed. The premises of a local enterprise were damaged.

Also during the day, the enemy dropped, according to preliminary data, 10 guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Bilopil community of Sumy district. As a result of the attack, 4 private households, 6 apartment buildings, 6 vehicles, a local enterprise, an administrative building and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Krasnopilska community of Sumy district, two boys aged 15 and 13 and a 79-year-old man were injured during artillery shelling - , the OGP said in a statement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional and Sumy District Prosecutor's Offices, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

