Avril Lavigne became a mother for the first time at 42 — the singer showed her newborn daughter

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, known for the hits "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," became a mother for the first time at the age of 42. The artist announced the birth of her daughter and shared touching photos of the baby, but decided not to reveal the identity of the child’s father. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

On November 13, the singer posted a series of photos on Instagram in which she is holding her newborn daughter. Other images show 3 pairs of Vans shoes, as well as the baby’s tiny hand grasping her parents’ fingers.

Our tiny princess, damn it, was born Lavigne wrote in the caption accompanying the photos.

What is known about the singer’s personal life

In recent years, Avril Lavigne has tried not to publicize her romantic relationships. The artist is not currently naming the child’s father.

The singer was previously married twice. Her first husband was Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, whom she divorced in 2009 after 3 years of marriage.

In 2013, Lavigne married Nickelback vocalist Chad Kroeger, but in 2015 the couple announced their separation.

Later, the artist was in a relationship with musician Mod Sun, and in 2023 she was linked to rapper Tyga.

In the past, Lavigne also spoke openly about her battle with Lyme disease, which led her to step away from active musical work for a time. According to the singer, creativity helped her get through one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million