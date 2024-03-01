Authorities promise to replace out-of-date benefits for Ukraine's defenders with new public services on demand

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Authorities promise to replace out-of-date benefits for Ukraine's defenders with new public services on demand

Kyiv

 29451 views

The government promises to replace outdated veterans' benefits with new demand-driven public services to better meet individual needs.

Authorities promise to replace out-of-date benefits for Ukraine's defenders with new public services on demand

The Council discussed the principles of the newest veterans' policy: the importance of clear regulation of statuses and a unified approach to providing services to veterans. They promised quality support for Ukraine's defenders after demobilization.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

On March 1, 2024, a broad discussion of the provisions of the draft Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of Veterans' Policy in Ukraine" took place, which was joined by members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy, representatives of ministries, veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and family members of the victims.

At the event, it was announced that state support for the Defenders of Ukraine after demobilization should be of high quality and meet the needs of the individual.

The government replaces ineffective and untargeted benefits to meet needs. Replacement is not just about paying money. It is the provision of new public services based on need. It is prioritizing needs: the first is life and health, the second is economic independence

- said Halyna Tretiakova, Chair of the Committee.

In addition, the following was discussed at the event:

The importance of clearly regulating the statuses of Afghan war veterans, families of the dead, family members of missing persons, etc.

They also addressed the topic of determining the status of modern veterans.

It's time to check all the benefits, to understand what we can actually provide to our Defenders. There should be no laws in which the state promises to provide something, but does not actually provide it. (...) The state must provide the Defender with what it declares. It must provide it simply, with dignity and respect.

 ," said Anatoliy Ostapenko, head of the subcommittee on social protection of veterans' rights.

They drew attention to the high economic potential of female and male veterans and the creation of opportunities for the development of citizens after demobilization.

The defenders of Ukraine who have been defending the country's borders since 2014 are a very young generation that we should invest in. We discuss veteran entrepreneurship

- emphasized Taras Tarasenko, a member of the Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights.

Recall

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs plans to digitize all veteran services as much as possible so that Ukraine's defenders do not have to run around to get the documents they need. 

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the use of public funds for free dental prosthetics for veterans and combatants through medical institutions that are partners of the Health Service of Ukraine.

The Kyiv City Council approved an increase in funding for the Kyiv Defender program to almost UAH 5 billion.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

