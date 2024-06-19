$41.340.03
Authorities have implemented 25% of anti-corruption measures, the lowest rate in the defense sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23070 views

The authorities in Ukraine have fully or partially implemented almost 25% of the anti-corruption measures envisaged by the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025, with the lowest rate in the defense sector.

Authorities have implemented 25% of anti-corruption measures, the lowest rate in the defense sector

Non-transparency of procurement of goods and services, corruption risks, abuse and inefficient management - this list of problems is intended to be solved by the Anti-Corruption Action Program (ACAP). According to the results of the NACP monitoring, the first results have become known, UNN reports .

Details

Authorities in Ukraine have fully or partially implemented almost 25% of the measures of the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025 (SAP). In the defense sector, this figure is slightly lower, the NACP reports. According to the monitoring results, it was found that out of 75 measures of the program, 12 measures, or 16%, have been fully or partially implemented. A third of the measures that were to be implemented during the period from March 2023 to March 2024 in the defense sector have been fully or partially implemented.

HelpHelp

The State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025 (SAP) envisages 75 anti-corruption measures in the defense sector. Their implementation should solve five key problems in the sector. These include inefficient management of defense land, non-transparent procurement of goods and services, corruption risks in the formation of personnel policy, an inefficient model of control over defense products, and abuses in the provision of housing for military personnel.

Citation

According to NAPC Deputy Head Yaroslav Lyubchenko, the agency uses a variety of tools to prevent corruption and build integrity in the defense sector.

2023 will be the most productive year for anti-corruption agencies since their establishment - Head of the SAPO21.02.24, 16:39 • 109932 views

The NACP "conducts anti-corruption expertise of draft legal acts; analyzes corruption risks and provides recommendations for their elimination, coordinates the work of the authorities on the implementation of the LAP, etc.".

The official noted the need to engage civil society partners to monitor the implementation of anti-corruption measures in the defense sector. The importance of monitoring in the field of public procurement is emphasized.

"Leak" of information from NABU: the Anti-Corruption Committee is going to hear the Bureau's director on Thursday18.06.24, 15:41 • 34254 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

