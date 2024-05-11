Australia to provide Ukraine with $50 million worth of air defense systems, $32.5 million worth of drones

Australia will provide Ukraine with short-range air defense systems RBS 70 NG worth about $50 million and drones worth $32.5 million. This is reported by Defense Industry Europe, UNN reports.

Details

During his visit to Lviv, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles announced a new $100 million defense aid package from Australia to help boost Ukraine's defense capabilities.

One of the key components of this package is the transfer of RBS 70 NG short-range air defense systems to the Australian Army worth about $50 million. In addition, the aid package includes $32.5 million for the purchase of drones, as well as various equipment for soldiers: helmets, boots, generators, and rigid inflatable boats.

Details on the number of RBS 70 NG launchers and ammunition to be transferred, as well as the possibility of providing additional equipment, such as Giraffe AMB air defense radars from the Swedish company Saab, have not yet been finalized.

Add

The RBS 70 NG system, developed by the Swedish company Saab, is an improved version of the RBS 70 air defense system designed to engage various types of air targets, including drones, helicopters and aircraft, and has improved characteristics and functionality that increase its effectiveness in the modern combat environment.

