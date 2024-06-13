ukenru
Austin did not explain why the United States does not provide Ukraine with Patriot systems

Austin did not explain why the United States does not provide Ukraine with Patriot systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107905 views

The Pentagon chief avoided answering the question of why the United States is not transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine, but instead said that air defense is a priority and they are working on it every day.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not explain why America does not provide Patriot systems to Ukraine, although it has more of them than other countries, the UNN correspondent reports.

During the briefing after the Ramstein meeting, a journalist noted that the United States has the most Patriot systems and asked why they are not provided to Ukraine. In response, Austin said: "Air defense is the biggest priority. We are working on it every day".

Addendum

KyivPost reportedthat the United States has more than a thousand Patriot air defense launchers. Of these, 500 are in reserve.

Add

Austin said that the United States will not transfer Patriot, which is in Poland, to Ukraine.

AP reported, citing sources, that the US will send another Patriot missile system to Ukraine.

Commenting on the information in the media about the US decision to transfer another Patriot from Poland to Ukraine, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera , said that the transfer of the entire Patriot battery to Ukraine is dangerous. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

