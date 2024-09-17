Attempts to destroy relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia in Bukovyna: three arsonists detained

The SBU and the National Police detained three Russian accomplices in Chernivtsi. The defendants were preparing a series of arsons at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities ordered by Russian special services. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

According to the case file, two of the detainees are brothers. The third is a mutual acquaintance. The offenders were recruited by the Russian secret service through Telegram channels, where they were looking for "easy money, - the statement said.

Details

At first, only the brothers were involved in subversive activities. In early September, they were contacted by a Russian curator and given a "test" assignment: for a small reward, they were to make seven provocative graffiti on different streets of Chernivtsi.

After that, a representative of the Russian secret service offered a "more serious" job - to set fire to relay cabinets, which was supposed to disrupt railroad traffic in the region. The perpetrators committed the first arson, and for the second, they engaged their unemployed friend from Chernivtsi.

According to the materials of the proceedings, the three of them planned to carry out all subsequent arsons.

However, the SBU and the National Police prevented further arson attacks and detained all three perpetrators in hot pursuit.

During searches of their homes, cell phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia were seized.

SBU investigators served the defendants suspicion notices under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law). The defendants are in custody and face life imprisonment.

