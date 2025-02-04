ukenru
02:39 PM • 26061 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 67181 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 102821 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 106185 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124194 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102402 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130026 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106788 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 103348 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 93305 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 112745 views
09:59 AM • 107196 views
02:39 PM • 26061 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124194 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130026 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 162911 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153003 views
03:20 PM • 515 views
02:48 PM • 8077 views
09:59 AM • 107197 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 112746 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138665 views
Attacks in Sudan kill 65 people, wound several others

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23705 views

Shelling and air strikes in various regions of Sudan have killed at least 65 people and wounded more than 130. The attacks took place in Kadugli and Nyala, where fighting between government forces and rebels continues.

The destructive war in Sudan between the army and paramilitary groups continues.

Transmits to UNN with reference to France24 and AFP.

Fierce fighting in southern and western Sudan has claimed the lives of at least 65 people and wounded more than 130. A devastating war between the army and paramilitary forces continues in the country.

In the south, rebels belonging to the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) shelled Kadugli, the Sudanese army-controlled capital of South Kordofan, with shells, a type of artillery fire.

The shelling killed 40 people and injured 70 others

- a source in Kadugli's main hospital said.

According to a medical source, 25 people were killed and 63 injured in an army air strike on a district in Nyala.

In the vast western region of Darfur, a military airstrike on the South Darfur capital Nyala on Monday killed 25 people and wounded 63, a medical source told AFP.

The attack targeted the "Cinema District in Nyala," an area controlled by the RSF, a source told AFP on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Help

Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, is under the control of the Rapid Response Force, as is almost the entire Darfur region.

Addendum

The UN Secretary-General has expressed concern over reports of summary executions of civilians in northern Khartoum by forces allied to the national army in the war against the RSF paramilitaries since April 2023.

In Sudan, militants shelled a busy market near the capital: Dozens killed, nearly 160 wounded02.02.25, 15:48 • 32720 views

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
darfurDarfur
sudanSudan

