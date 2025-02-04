Attacks in Sudan kill 65 people, wound several others

The destructive war in Sudan between the army and paramilitary groups continues.

Transmits to UNN with reference to France24 and AFP.

Fierce fighting in southern and western Sudan has claimed the lives of at least 65 people and wounded more than 130. A devastating war between the army and paramilitary forces continues in the country.

In the south, rebels belonging to the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) shelled Kadugli, the Sudanese army-controlled capital of South Kordofan, with shells, a type of artillery fire.

The shelling killed 40 people and injured 70 others - a source in Kadugli's main hospital said.

According to a medical source, 25 people were killed and 63 injured in an army air strike on a district in Nyala.

The attack targeted the "Cinema District in Nyala," an area controlled by the RSF, a source told AFP on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, is under the control of the Rapid Response Force, as is almost the entire Darfur region.

Addendum

The UN Secretary-General has expressed concern over reports of summary executions of civilians in northern Khartoum by forces allied to the national army in the war against the RSF paramilitaries since April 2023.

