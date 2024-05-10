ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62776 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103786 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146852 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151203 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247406 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173459 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164827 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148244 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224219 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113033 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Attack on oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia: governor confirms strike and fire

Attack on oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia: governor confirms strike and fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23198 views

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia due to a nighttime drone attack, but it was extinguished and no one was injured.

A fire broke out in Russia as a result of a nighttime UAV attack on an enterprise in the Dzerzhinsky district of the Kaluga region, and has been extinguished, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on Friday, UNN reports

Last night, as a result of a UAV crash, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise in the Dzerzhynsk district," the governor wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, the fire has now been extinguished. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The damage to the company's infrastructure is being assessed.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry claims that at night, air defense forces destroyed five UAVs, including three over the territory of the Bryansk region, one over the territory of the Moscow region and one over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Earlier, Russian media reportedthat an oil refinery in the Kaluga region was attacked by drones. 

For reference 

First Plant LLC is the largest oil refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia. It is the main complex for processing commercial oil and gas condensate. Nominal oil refining capacity is 1.2 million tons per year. 

This refinery was already attacked on March 15.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
