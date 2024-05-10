Attack on oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia: governor confirms strike and fire

A fire broke out in Russia as a result of a nighttime UAV attack on an enterprise in the Dzerzhinsky district of the Kaluga region, and has been extinguished, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on Friday, UNN reports .

Last night, as a result of a UAV crash, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise in the Dzerzhynsk district," the governor wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the fire has now been extinguished. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The damage to the company's infrastructure is being assessed.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry claims that at night, air defense forces destroyed five UAVs, including three over the territory of the Bryansk region, one over the territory of the Moscow region and one over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Earlier, Russian media reportedthat an oil refinery in the Kaluga region was attacked by drones.

For reference

First Plant LLC is the largest oil refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia. It is the main complex for processing commercial oil and gas condensate. Nominal oil refining capacity is 1.2 million tons per year.

This refinery was already attacked on March 15.