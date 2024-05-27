Attack on Kharkiv: the enemy hit a civilian enterprise with a KAB, preliminary, 11 people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian attack on Kharkiv hits a civilian enterprise with a QAB, wounding 11 people, one woman in serious condition.
According to preliminary information, 11 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv. The Russian army struck a civilian enterprise with a KAB. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.
As of this moment, 11 people have been injured, one woman is in serious condition
According to him, the enemy hit a civilian enterprise with a KAB. There is destruction of production facilities.