Attack on Kharkiv: the enemy hit a civilian enterprise with a KAB, preliminary, 11 people were injured

According to preliminary information, 11 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv. The Russian army struck a civilian enterprise with a KAB. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

As of this moment, 11 people have been injured, one woman is in serious condition - Sinegubov wrote.

According to him, the enemy hit a civilian enterprise with a KAB. There is destruction of production facilities.