Atmospheric fronts are bringing rain and sleet — where precipitation is expected on November 10

In Ukraine, November 10 will be mostly precipitation-free, but atmospheric fronts from the southwest will bring rainy weather, with sleet in some places, to the western part of the country. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with clear spells.

No precipitation, except in most western regions, where there will be rain during the day, with sleet in some places.

The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will range from 2°C above zero to 3°C below zero at night, and from 2–7°C below zero in the west of the country; during the day, temperatures in Ukraine will be 3–8°C above zero, reaching 12°C in Odesa region.

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