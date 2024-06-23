$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
At the front, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has made more than 80 attempts to move forward

The most active actions are taking place in Kupyansky, Limansky and Bakhmut directions

At the front, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has made more than 80 attempts to move forward

The enemy continues active actions in many directions, trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. in the current day, the invaders have already made 81 attempts to move forward. Most of all-in the defense strips of military units in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine give a decisive rebuff to enemy assault groups. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian invaders have already attacked our defensive lines eight times. Five of these attacks are still ongoing in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Sinkovka, Berestovo and Stepnaya Novoselovka. Ukrainian soldiers effectively destroy the invaders. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Luhansk direction, the total number of military clashes at this time is six. Ukrainian soldiers continue to repel three enemy assaults both near Makeyevka and in the Serebryansky forest. The situation is under control.

There are 12 military clashes in the Pokrovsky direction, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Alexandropol, Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Vozdvizhenka and Sokol. In general, the enemy has already made 36 attempts to improve its tactical position in the direction. Ukrainian defenders harshly stop the invaders. Russian terrorists supported their actions with two airstrikes – today bombs fell near Novoaleksandrovka, and the enemy used bunks near Alexandropol.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy today once unsuccessfully tried to oust our soldiers from the Left Bank of the Dnieper, in the area of Krynok. He also hit there with unguided aircraft missiles. In addition, he bombed Kabami - dropped two aerial bombs each in the areas of Olgovka, Ivanovka and Burgunka.

Other areas currently do not have significant changes in the situation.

"Ukrainian soldiers keep the enemy's actions under strict fire control. The command is taking the necessary measures to strengthen our units in the hottest areas," the General Staff report says.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

