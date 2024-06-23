In the Toretsk direction, the enemy maintains the activity of its combat operations by aviation - Voloshin

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled large-scale enemy attacks in the Pokrovsky and Donetsk directions, including 55 attempts to break through in the Pokrovsky direction and 15 in Toretsky. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Over the past day, our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction repelled 55 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Karlovka, Nevelskoye, Sokol, Yevgenyevka, Novoselovka Pervaya and Novopokrovskoye. There, the enemy tried to push our units out of the occupied borders. However, our defense forces rebuffed the enemy he said.

According to Voloshin, the enemy used all available means of Fire destruction, including aviation, artillery, combat vehicles and drones. At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

The enemy's losses amount to more than 300 invaders - destroyed and wounded. A tank, several armored vehicles, cannons and a car were also destroyed he said.

He says that active military operations are underway in the Toretsk direction.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy supports its active combat operations with aircraft that strike with cubes. Over the past day, 15 attacks were successfully repelled there, in the areas of the settlements of Severnoye, New York and Toretsk Voloshin added.

