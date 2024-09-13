At the beginning of HIMARS deliveries, there were three times more per month than now - Zelensky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113392 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148703 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150053 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141690 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 37959 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 38620 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 65669 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 61889 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 39779 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182980 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210012 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198451 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147721 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151404 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142445 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158980 views
At the beginning of HIMARS deliveries, there were three times more per month than now - Zelensky

At the beginning of HIMARS deliveries, there were three times more per month than now - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19536 views

President Zelenskyy said there was a shortage of 155-caliber artillery and limited use of ATACMS. He also noted that the supply of HIMARS has decreased three times compared to the beginning.

At the beginning, HIMARS were delivered to Ukraine three times more per month than now. ATACMS in the form in which they are currently in Ukraine is useless if they cannot be used at military facilities in Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his participation in the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, an UNN correspondent reports.

"I don't think things have changed very much in the war. Unfortunately, we could not overcome this deficit, which depends on imports, on the help of our partners - this concerns 155-caliber artillery. Yes, we started producing it, but it is not enough for a full-scale war. You can see that even the production volumes of the whole of Europe are not enough to close this gap for such a large-scale land war. That's why the 155 caliber. Then we see now  the difficulties with drones, FPVs, etc., which at one point were a great help when there was a shortage of artillery. We can also talk about 122-mm and 152-mm caliber, but I don't think that everyone will be interested in that," Zelensky said.

The President also drew attention to air defense.

"What I would pay attention to. Air defense. You said we have four  Patriots. I can't say how many, but they (Patriots - ed.) are not enough, but, thank God, the reality is more positive than the official information... There are not enough missiles all the time. What is ATACMS for? ATACMS in the form we have today is useless if you can't use it on their military bases or on their sites with helicopters or on their military airfields with airplanes. If ATACMS  has a big restriction on the use of missiles because there are few of them, unfortunately, it does not work," Zelensky said.

Washington is ready to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow, but not ATACMS, to strike Russia - media12.09.24, 20:27 • 39395 views

Zelenskyy also noted that HIMARS has been very helpful to Ukraine.

"I thank the United States for HIMARS. I can compare the figures, the percentage at the beginning of HIMARS deliveries, at the beginning of HIMARS use, there were three times more per month than now. Three times more. That is, during a full-scale war, we must increase this and increase production if necessary. We can't put pressure on the US, we are grateful to them anyway. But if we are talking about HIMARS, ATACMS and other means that can accurately shoot down and destroy the enemy, we need to increase production rather than limit the number," Zelensky said.

However, he noted that there are countries and types of weapons that are indeed increasing, but still not enough.  

In addition, he said that Ukraine had shot down 35% of Russian drones with MANPADS.

"We use different types of man-portable air defense systems on the battlefield. 35% of all the "Shaheds", all the drones that Russia used against us, against our civilian infrastructure, we shot down with MANPADS, and this is a big deficit," Zelensky said.

Lithuania plans to purchase air defense systems for Ukraine12.09.24, 15:49 • 18675 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

