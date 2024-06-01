At night, Russia attacked power facilities in five regions of Ukraine

On the night of June 1, Russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was announced by the minister of energy German Galushchenko, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy is firing at the Ukrainian energy sector again! The consequences are being clarified. Power engineers are already working to eliminate them the message says.

recall

At night in Ukraine, a large-scale air alert lasted almost three hours. During the alarm, air defense was working in the Kiev region, and explosions were heard in Zaporozhye.

Also, as a result of the night attack on the Vinnytsia region, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility due to falling debris.

Air defense works in Kiev region