At night, Russia attacked power facilities in five regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked power facilities in five regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk, during the night attack on June 1.
On the night of June 1, Russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was announced by the minister of energy German Galushchenko, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy is firing at the Ukrainian energy sector again! The consequences are being clarified. Power engineers are already working to eliminate them
recall
At night in Ukraine, a large-scale air alert lasted almost three hours. During the alarm, air defense was working in the Kiev region, and explosions were heard in Zaporozhye.
Also, as a result of the night attack on the Vinnytsia region, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility due to falling debris.
Air defense works in Kiev region01.06.24, 01:08 • 39521 view