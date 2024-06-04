At least 9 representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies injured in Kursk and Belgorod regions-mass media

For the remains of 4 cars, 8 vehicles were destroyed in the Ministry of Defense of Russia, and it is also possible to get injured in the military service of the prikordonnika in the territories of the Kursky and Belgorodsky regions of the Russian Federation. The message is transmitted UNN iz sent to Telegram channel ASTRA.

According to rossmi, 8 Russian servicemen and one Border Guard were wounded over the past 4 days in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia. It is indicated that as a result of the shelling, 8 vehicles of the Russian military department were damaged.

TG-channel ASTRA writes about the following:

In the Kursk region, fighting near the village of troitskoye on May 31: a 19-year-old serviceman of the Russian Defense Ministry was injured as a result of shelling, he was hospitalized.

On the same day, a drone attacked a Kamaz truck of border guards in the glushkovsky district, injuring one border guard.



According to ASTRA, two Russian servicemen were blown up by a mine near the village of Gornal on May 31: both were injured.



Also, as ASTRA found out, 2 cars of the Russian Defense Ministry were damaged in the sudzhansky district on June 1, but no one was injured. In the same area, on June 2, after a drone attack, 4 Kamaz trucks of the Russian Defense Ministry caught fire.

the Russian Defense Ministry claims that at night and in the morning destroyed and intercepted several drones over the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.