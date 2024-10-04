At least 177 Ukrainians have died in Russian captivity since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia , at least 177 Ukrainians have been killed in Russian captivity. This was stated by Victoria Tsymbalyuk, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War at the Ministry of Defense, reports Politico, UNN writes.

According to new data from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners have died in Russian captivity since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of the country.

Ms. Tsymbalyuk acknowledged that the actual number of dead is likely much higher, as the lack of international control does not allow for accurate casualty counts. According to her, many bodies are not returned, and Russia does not always confirm the presence of prisoners on its territory.

This is the number we have. But, of course, not all bodies are returned, and many are not even confirmed by Russia as being in captivity - Tsymbalyuk emphasizes.

As a result of regular prison exchanges between Moscow and Kyiv, about 3,600 Ukrainian prisoners of war and deportees have returned.

The publication points to the report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The report indicates that the torture of captured military personnel was “massive and systematic” and took place with the approval of the Russian leadership.

The UN listed cases where prisoners of war resorted to eating worms, soap, or paper to satisfy their hunger. Other reports of ill-treatment include sticking needles under prisoners' fingernails, strangling and threatening to attack animals, as well as forced singing of Russian patriotic songs and watching others being tortured.

PACE adopted a resolution on missing persons and prisoners of war as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The document provides for specific actions to release the prisoners and bring the perpetrators to justice.

