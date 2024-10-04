At least 177 Ukrainians have died in Russian captivity since the beginning of the Russian invasion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 12375 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88466 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158892 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133492 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140543 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169518 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138057 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137619 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77184 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105886 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108074 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178125 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169513 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196989 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186061 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137628 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138065 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136624 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153633 views
Actual
At least 177 Ukrainians have died in Russian captivity since the beginning of the Russian invasion

At least 177 Ukrainians have died in Russian captivity since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13803 views

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners have been killed in Russian captivity since the full-scale Russian invasion. The actual number of casualties could be much higher due to the lack of international control.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia , at least 177 Ukrainians have been killed in Russian captivity. This was stated  by Victoria Tsymbalyuk, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War at the Ministry of Defense, reports Politico, UNN writes.  

Details

According to new data from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners have died in Russian captivity since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of the country.

The terrible truth: 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in russian captivity05.06.24, 02:23 • 89444 views

Ms. Tsymbalyuk acknowledged that the actual number of dead is likely much higher, as the lack of international control does not allow for accurate casualty counts. According to her, many bodies are not returned, and Russia does not always confirm the presence of prisoners on its territory.

This is the number we have. But, of course, not all bodies are returned, and many are not even confirmed by Russia as being in captivity 

- Tsymbalyuk emphasizes. 

AddendumAddendum

As a result of regular prison exchanges between Moscow and Kyiv, about 3,600 Ukrainian prisoners of war and deportees have returned. 

The publication points to the report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The report indicates that the torture of captured military personnel was “massive and systematic” and took place with the approval of the Russian leadership.

The UN listed cases where prisoners of war resorted to eating worms, soap, or paper to satisfy their hunger. Other reports of ill-treatment include sticking needles under prisoners' fingernails, strangling and threatening to attack animals, as well as forced singing of Russian patriotic songs and watching others being tortured.

Recall

PACE adopted a resolution on missing persons and prisoners of war as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The document provides for specific actions to release the prisoners and bring the perpetrators to justice.

UN Commission finds new evidence of mass torture of Ukrainians by Russians24.09.24, 01:40 • 81864 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising