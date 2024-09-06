Assistance to IDPs and free meals for schoolchildren: Zelenska spoke with the Executive Director of the UN Food Program

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116535 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119019 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193895 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151202 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151528 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142389 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185041 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105026 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55682 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82680 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78774 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53939 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 60769 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211903 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200159 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148756 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148096 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152257 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143244 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159692 views
Assistance to IDPs and free meals for schoolchildren: Zelenska spoke with the Executive Director of the UN Food Program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13630 views

The First Lady of Ukraine had a video conversation with Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the UN World Food Program. They discussed assistance for 14.6 million Ukrainians and the expansion of the nutrition program for 160 thousand schoolchildren.

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska held a video conversation with the Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Cindy McCain, UNN reports citing the OP.

The President's wife thanked the organization for its assistance to Ukraine, as well as for the personal support of Cindy McCain, which, according to the First Lady, is as consistent as that of her late husband, Senator John McCain.

"This is important because 14.6 million people in Ukraine need humanitarian assistance. It is also important that the food you distribute to internally displaced Ukrainians is produced in Ukraine. That is, you not only help those who need it most, - your organization also supports Ukrainian producers," Olena Zelenska emphasized.

Ukraine and the UN launch a platform for Ukrainians who want to return from abroad18.07.24, 23:25 • 86028 views

She also noted the assistance aimed at providing schoolchildren with food. During the last school year, the UN World Food Program provided meals to 90,000 students from 13 regions of Ukraine. This year, the WFP program will be expanded. This school year, they plan to compensate the cost of school lunches for 160,000 primary school students. In addition, the government has introduced a single mechanism for centralized mobilization of aid for school meals.

"This is an invaluable support for communities and Ukrainian families whose budgets have become limited due to the war. It is important for us to ensure equal opportunities to get balanced food in both big cities and the smallest villages," summarized the First Lady.

Effective response: Ukraine and the UN to continue fighting child abduction03.09.24, 15:21 • 21931 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising