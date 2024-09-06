Assistance to IDPs and free meals for schoolchildren: Zelenska spoke with the Executive Director of the UN Food Program

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska held a video conversation with the Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Cindy McCain, UNN reports citing the OP.

The President's wife thanked the organization for its assistance to Ukraine, as well as for the personal support of Cindy McCain, which, according to the First Lady, is as consistent as that of her late husband, Senator John McCain.

"This is important because 14.6 million people in Ukraine need humanitarian assistance. It is also important that the food you distribute to internally displaced Ukrainians is produced in Ukraine. That is, you not only help those who need it most, - your organization also supports Ukrainian producers," Olena Zelenska emphasized.

She also noted the assistance aimed at providing schoolchildren with food. During the last school year, the UN World Food Program provided meals to 90,000 students from 13 regions of Ukraine. This year, the WFP program will be expanded. This school year, they plan to compensate the cost of school lunches for 160,000 primary school students. In addition, the government has introduced a single mechanism for centralized mobilization of aid for school meals.

"This is an invaluable support for communities and Ukrainian families whose budgets have become limited due to the war. It is important for us to ensure equal opportunities to get balanced food in both big cities and the smallest villages," summarized the First Lady.

