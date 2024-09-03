ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121257 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124433 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203150 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156141 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154207 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143529 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112501 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189114 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Effective response: Ukraine and the UN to continue fighting child abduction

Effective response: Ukraine and the UN to continue fighting child abduction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21932 views

An agreement was signed between Ukraine and the UN to continue cooperation under the Children and Armed Conflict Plan. The plan provides for a systematic fight against forced relocation, abduction and use of children in hostilities.

An agreement was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the UN National Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict to continue cooperation under the Children and Armed Conflict plan. It provides for cooperation to ensure response to incidents of forced abduction of children and their use in hostilities.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian government and the UN signed an agreement to continue cooperation within the framework of the Joint Preventive Plan “Children and Armed Conflict”.

The Joint Preventive Plan was initiated last year to systematically combat the forced displacement, abduction and use of children in hostilities. It provides for close cooperation with international partners and organizations to ensure effective monitoring and response to such incidents.

The signing was attended by:

Darya Gerasymchuk, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, is the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rehabilitation;

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mathias Schmale;

Munir Mammadzade, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

Every step in the plan developed with the United Nations is vital to protecting our children. We cannot stop until every child is safe

- Daria Gerasymchuk noted.

Recall

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands met with veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war in Zaporizhzhia on. They discussed drone production, prisoner exchange, mine clearance, and the restoration of energy facilities.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

