Effective response: Ukraine and the UN to continue fighting child abduction

An agreement was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the UN National Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict to continue cooperation under the Children and Armed Conflict plan. It provides for cooperation to ensure response to incidents of forced abduction of children and their use in hostilities.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian government and the UN signed an agreement to continue cooperation within the framework of the Joint Preventive Plan “Children and Armed Conflict”.

The Joint Preventive Plan was initiated last year to systematically combat the forced displacement, abduction and use of children in hostilities. It provides for close cooperation with international partners and organizations to ensure effective monitoring and response to such incidents.

The signing was attended by:

Darya Gerasymchuk, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, is the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rehabilitation;

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mathias Schmale;

Munir Mammadzade, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

Every step in the plan developed with the United Nations is vital to protecting our children. We cannot stop until every child is safe - Daria Gerasymchuk noted.

Recall

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands met with veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war in Zaporizhzhia on. They discussed drone production, prisoner exchange, mine clearance, and the restoration of energy facilities.