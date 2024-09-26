Assets of Russian oligarch Usmanov worth more than UAH 2 billion recovered in favor of Ukraine

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has won a victory in the HACCU - the assets of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov worth more than UAH 2 billion have been recovered in favor of the state, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

"On September 25, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to satisfy the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Usmanov Alisher Burkhanovych, Skoch Andriy Volodymyrovych, Skoch Volodymyr Mykolayovych, Skoch Varvara Andriyivna, Streshynskyi Volodymyr Yanovych on the application of sanctions provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions", the statement said.

According to the agency, Usmanov is the founder of the USM Group and together with his business partners have a decisive influence on the activities of the group and its subsidiaries, which operate in strategic industries for the Russian economy - metallurgy and mining, telecommunications and digital technologies.

The defendants committed actions aimed at supporting the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation by:

- payment of taxes and fees to the state budget of the aggressor country;

- supply of ore and other products to the defense industry of the Russian Federation;

- supplying telecommunication services to law enforcement agencies and military units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation that are directly involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine;

- sponsoring propaganda campaign materials, spreading Russian propaganda narratives.

"The decision of the HACCU resulted in the recovery of iron ore products in the amount of over 165,000 tons (estimated value of over UAH 2 billion) and 100% of the authorized capital of Peter-Service Ukraine LLC," the statement said.

The Ministry of Justice added that the deadline for appealing is ongoing, and defendants and third parties may file an appeal within five days of the publication of the full text of the decision on the website of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

