Assets of Russian oligarch Usmanov worth more than UAH 2 billion recovered in favor of Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65617 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103340 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166774 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137723 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143058 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139018 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172664 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100087 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109729 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111822 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46981 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53998 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166774 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188967 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141781 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141841 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137973 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154859 views
Assets of Russian oligarch Usmanov worth more than UAH 2 billion recovered in favor of Ukraine

Assets of Russian oligarch Usmanov worth more than UAH 2 billion recovered in favor of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14218 views

The Ministry of Justice won a case in the HACC against Russian oligarch Usmanov. Iron ore products worth more than UAH 2 billion and 100% of the authorized capital of Peter-Service Ukraine LLC were recovered.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has won a victory in the HACCU - the assets of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov worth more than UAH 2 billion have been recovered in favor of the state, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

"On September 25, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to satisfy the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Usmanov Alisher Burkhanovych, Skoch Andriy Volodymyrovych, Skoch Volodymyr Mykolayovych, Skoch Varvara Andriyivna, Streshynskyi Volodymyr Yanovych on the application of sanctions provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions", the statement said.

According to the agency, Usmanov is the founder of the USM Group and together with his business partners have a decisive influence on the activities of the group and its subsidiaries, which operate in strategic industries for the Russian economy - metallurgy and mining, telecommunications and digital technologies.

14.09.23, 09:20 • 406522 views

The defendants committed actions aimed at supporting the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation by:

- payment of taxes and fees to the state budget of the aggressor country;

- supply of ore and other products to the defense industry of the Russian Federation;

- supplying telecommunication services to law enforcement agencies and military units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation that are directly involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine;

- sponsoring propaganda campaign materials, spreading Russian propaganda narratives.

"The decision of the HACCU resulted in the recovery of iron ore products in the amount of over 165,000 tons (estimated value of over UAH 2 billion) and 100% of the authorized capital of Peter-Service Ukraine LLC," the statement said.

The Ministry of Justice added that the deadline for appealing is ongoing, and defendants and third parties may file an appeal within five days of the publication of the full text of the decision on the website of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

russian oligarchs earned $11 billion in dividends on war economy boom - Bloomberg09.07.24, 18:39 • 22632 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

