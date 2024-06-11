As part of the PEACE Project, Ukraine received more than 38 billion

Since the beginning of the PEACE project, it has managed to attract 42 billion, of which more than 38 billion has already been transferred to Ukraine. This was stated by Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of operations at the World Bank, during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"Together with the Ukrainian government, we have established the PEACE platform, which supports the budget of Ukraine so that the state can perform its main functions. Whether it will be teachers ' salaries, health care expenses, payments to civil servants, or assistance to internally displaced persons. We have 10 categories of State articles that we support. I want to support our partners who were on board with us. Thanks to them, we were able to raise 42 billion, of which we have already transferred more than 38 billion in tranches," Bjerde said.

Ukraine right now needs інвестицій 12-13 billion in investment to keep the economy growing rapidly, not when the war is over.